Video: Watch Andy Nguyen’s Epic RIZIN Walkout

MMA Gods bless Andy Nguyen.

While her second fight with RIZIN wasn’t particularly kind to her, she did everything necessary to become a staple fighter for the leading Japanese MMA promotion. Watch “The CrAsain” Andy Nguyen channel Pride era “Mayhem” Miller during her walkout at last weekend’s RIZIN World Grand Prix 2017: Opening Round – Part 2.

@AndyTheCrAsian1 Rizin Andy going to the ring pic.twitter.com/3RA86ZT9sj — MMA fights in Asia (@ufc96862258) October 17, 2017

Nothing endears fans of JMMA quite like utilizing ridiculous props during a walkout. And the song choice? The lady just gets it.

Blaring Bryan Adam’s “Summer of ’69” to a laser show in front of a packed arena in Japan while you strumming away on an inflatable guitar? That’s transcending the moment. That’s foreshadowing future lunacy to come. Is RIZIN finally showcasing the potential to reach Pride FC levels of absurdity? After seeing this, I can only conclude, yes.

This is not Nguyen’s first go around with dope RIZIN walkouts. There have been shades of greatness before. Check out her first RIZIN entrance from when she defeated Miyuu Yamamoto on last New Year’s Eve show. Lenny Kravitz was not suitable for MMA until this moment.

One can only hope that RIZIN realizes that Andy Nguyen is fully actualizing her Bushido spirit. These walkouts are her own personal Haka.

For those of you interested in seeing more of Andy Nguyen, stay tuned for her in the upcoming Babes of MMA calendar, and hopefully we’ll see her later this year during RIZIN’s two New Year’s Eve events.