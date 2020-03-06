Video: UFC 248 Official Weigh-In Results

Live Stream UFC 248 Weigh-Ins

UFC 248 “Adesanya vs. Romero” pay-per-view (PPV) MMA event will go down this Saturday night (March 7th, 2020) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The promotion is holding weigh-ins at UFC host hotel in Las Vegas and later proceed with the ceremonial weigh-ins festivities which take place at 7 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the main headliner, you will see the middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Yoel Romero. Moreover, in the co-headlining act, a women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili will look to defend her crown against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Romero (13-4) is riding on back to back losses from the hands of Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker (twice). He missed the opportunity to grab a title after coming heavy on the scale.

Zhang stretched her score to 20-1 by crushing Jessica Andrade for strawweight title last August. After the win “Magnum” called to make her first title defense against former champion, Rose Namajunas, but due to contract stipulation talks of this bout ended.

Jedrzejczyk (16-3) earned a title shot by smashing Michelle Waterson at UFC Fight Night 161 last October.

Before they all set foot inside the Octagon, they must make weight today. Promotion is holding a weigh-in event today at 12.p.m ET. Ceremonial weigh-ins start at 7.p.m. ET.

Check out below UFC 248 weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Champion Israel Adesanya (184.5) vs. Yoel Romero () – for a middleweight title

Champion Weili Zhang (115) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115) – for women’s strawweight title

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Drakkar Klose ()

Li Jingliang () vs. Neil Magny ()

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Jose Quinonez (135.5)

Austin Hubbard () vs. Mark Madsen ()

Saparbek Safarov () vs. Rodolfo Vieira ()

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Deron Winn (185.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Polyana Viana (116) vs. Emily Whitmire ()

Jamall Emmers () vs. Giga Chikadze ()

Danaa Batgerel () vs. Guido Cannetti (135.5)

