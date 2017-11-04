Video: Ricardo Ramos Sends Zahabi into the Astral Plane with Ultimate Spinning Shit

If at first spinning shit doesn’t work, try and try again.

Ricardo Ramos and his corner clearly saw an opening with the spinning back elbow and he wasn’t afraid to spam it. And thank the MMA Gods he did. Watch Ricardo “Carcacinha” Ramos make his name as a Bantamweight prospect by disconnecting Aiemann Zahabi from reality.

OHHHHH!!!!@RicardoRamosMMA lands the spinning back elbow on the 2nd try and puts Zahabi OUT!! WOW!! #UFC217 pic.twitter.com/AhxEz4Fhon — UFC (@ufc) November 4, 2017

Go ahead watch it again. That’s probably the greatest thing that could ever happen in a Fight Pass prelim.

Aiemann Zahabi, Tristar Gym’s Firas Zahabi’s younger brother loses for the first time in brutal fashion. It will be interesting to see how the 29 year old prospect continues with MMA after such a career changing loss. This is the kind of KO that changes your life.

For the 22 year old Ricardo Ramos, this is kind of highlight that can start a career on. We’ll be tuned into what he does next.