Video: Justin Gaethje’s Reaction to Rose Namajunas’s UFC 217 Win is Emotional and Frightening

If you weren’t quite sure if Justin Gaethje is the type of guy you would want to root for, this video solidifies it.

Watch Justin Gaethje fight back tears, scream, curse, and almost declare his love for Rose Namajunas in this Instagram video:

“Rose is my fucking hero, and I l…. oh my God.” That sounds like a man who just realized that he is in love with “Thug” Rose Namajunas. And let’s be real, I cannot blame him.

The video cuts off there, perhaps in recognition that maybe you shouldn’t film yourself having an emotional revelation about your intense love for someone. But Good Lord, am I happy he did. This is the most endearing footage I’ve ever seen of Justin Gaethje. No one is immune from the redemptive powers of UFC 217.