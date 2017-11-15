MMA Rundown

Video: Jean-Claude Van Damme hangs out with Team Alpha Male, teaches them kicks and other JCVD stuff

Jean-Claude Van Damme doing JCVD shit
Jean-Claude Van Damme is roaming the streets of Sacremento and thankfully Team Alpha Male have taken him in. We have no idea why Van Damme is hanging out with Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt but if we get to watch JCVD throw some cool kikcs, we’re 100% on board.

Let’s watch Jean-Claude Van Damme teach the dudes at TAM all kinds of important JVCD shit.

Bonus: This video is also important to the discussion; or pretty much any discussion, ever.

Tommy Messano
