Video: Fan turns Ariel Helwani’s epic rant on UFC 217 into a really exciting trailer

You had us at UFC President Ariel Helwani. Our MMA fan-fiction pages are now on fire after hearing Ariel Helwani cut an epic promo on the lack of excitement surrounding UFC 217.

UFC 217 is the biggest card of the year and somehow the UFC is kind of underselling the magnitude of the situation.

With no Conor, Ronda or Brock walking out to the cage live on pay-per-view in 2017, UFC 217 is the company’s best shot at breaking the bank.

Thanks to MMA fan and highlight maker Matthew Heath, we now have UFC 217 clips perfectly synced to the tune of Helwani’s attempt at selling UFC 217 live Saturday November 4th only on PPV.

Awesome? No, beyond awesome; be-awesome. Everyone just get hyped for UFC 217 as much as Ariel Helwani is for the sake of Helwani’s health.