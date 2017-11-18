MMA Rundown

Video: “Bam Bam” Tai Tuivasa’s Flying Knee Is the Greatest Fat Man KO in Years

·
0 0 185 0
Share5
+1

Undefeated Australian Heavyweight “Bam Bam” Tai Tuivasa uncorked a highlight for the ages.

Tai Tuivasa is hitting legendary fat man status. Apparently, he was a former rugby player and has a past problem with gambling. I can totally relate to this guy. Plus, he walked out to “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton. That’s kind of bad ass.

Check out his post-fight interview where he seems super likable. I want to drink beers with this guy.

 

mm
Andrew Lawrence
Andrew Lawrence is a writer, podcaster, and jack of all trades. As long as that trade involves discussing people getting punched in the mouth. Expert analyst of extremely dumb decision making. Consistently snarky towards his betters. Find him throwing shade at local governments on Twitter (@TheClownKid). Diaz 1,2,5.
Share5
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Old dude KO
Street MMA

Comments

comments