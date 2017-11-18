Video: “Bam Bam” Tai Tuivasa’s Flying Knee Is the Greatest Fat Man KO in Years

Undefeated Australian Heavyweight “Bam Bam” Tai Tuivasa uncorked a highlight for the ages.

Tai Tuivasa is hitting legendary fat man status. Apparently, he was a former rugby player and has a past problem with gambling. I can totally relate to this guy. Plus, he walked out to “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton. That’s kind of bad ass.

Check out his post-fight interview where he seems super likable. I want to drink beers with this guy.