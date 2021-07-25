Paige VanZant Hits Back At Critics Following BKFC Defeat: ‘I’m Still Smiling!’

Paige VanZant isn’t too down from her latest setback.

VanZant suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Rachael Ostovich in their BKFC 19 headliner on Friday night. It puts her at 0-2 in her bare knuckle boxing career while she hasn’t won a fight in combat sports since January 2019.

Naturally, social media critics went after her following the result, especially as VanZant seemed to think she had done enough to get the win and stormed out of the ring once the scorecards were read.

Rachael Ostovich gets the nod and Paige VanZant reacts to a hard fought main event. #BKFC19 pic.twitter.com/Bujum3zlFT — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) July 24, 2021

VanZant: This Is Just A Bad Chapter

However, this isn’t affecting VanZant as much as one would think. She has since posted a statement on Instagram with a special message to her haters and critics.

“Guess what bitches???!! I’m still smiling!!! My story is full of setbacks, road blocks and detours. But, it is also filled with major comebacks, peace in my soul and a grace that saved my life. I promise you this, I would endure this pain everyday of my life over the pain of regret. I am going to keep chasing my dream one step at a time. 99.9% of the people on earth would not dare do what I do. This story will be even better then my first. “And if you haven’t read my book before click the link in my bio. That is real pain. This is just a bad chapter. And to anyone out there struggling. Pain is only for a moment. The world may be dark and love to hate on you, but darkness does not drive out darkness only light can do that. So DO NOT STOP SHINING!!!! ✨❤️”

All in all, that’s the right attitude to have and with her also revealing she is earning much more at BKFC than she did in her time with the UFC, it doesn’t look like VanZant is calling it quits anytime soon.