Lando Vannata Defeats Mike Grundy In Split Decision War – UFC 262 Results (Highlights)

Lando Vannata moves down to featherweight and takes on Mike Grundy. Vannata is always an entertaining striker who utilises a variety of spinning techniques that always have the potential for a highlight reel KO. Alternatively, Grundy is a teammate of Darren Till’s and has incredibly high-level wrestling.

Round 1

Vannata lands a few shots from the outside early. Grundy shoots for a takedown, but inadvertently lands a groin shot in the process. Grundy shoots for a takedown and Vannata scrambles to the cage. After some clinch wrestling, Vannata escapes. Vannata lands a hard knee but Grundy is able to clinch. They break and Vannata attempts some kicks from range. Grundy shoots for a takedown with 30 seconds to go, he throws Vannata to the floor but Vannata springs back to his feet.

Round 1: 10-9 Vannata

Round 2

Both men exchange in the pocket, and Grundy shoots for a takedown. Vannata is able to defend but eats a knee on the way out. Grundy has a small cut on his face. Vannata defends another takedown. Big straight hand lands for Grundy. Both men start exchanging with Vannata seeming to come off better. Head kick lands for Vannata. Grundy lands another big right hand.

Round 2: 10-9 Vannata

Round 3

Grundy shoots for a takedown and lands a head kick as Vannata breaks away. Grundy shoots for a takedown and pulls Vannata down with a front headlock. Vannata stands back up and slams Grundy to the mat. Grundy escapes. Vannata lands a knee as Grundy shoots for a takedown. Head kick lands for Vannata. Another failed takedown shot from Grundy. Vannata keeps landing a teap to the body. Both men exchange as the round comes to a close.

10-9 Vannata

Official Decision: Lando Vannata def. Mike Grundy via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

Check out the highlights below: