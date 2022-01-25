Vanessa Demopoulos On Her Viral Joe Rogan Interview: “I Dabbed Him Up So Hard”

Vanessa Demopoulos stole the show at UFC 270.

Demopoulos Shines In Her First UFC Win

While there were some amazing fights on the card, nobody can forget the former LFA Champion’s crazy comeback win and what followed it. She would submit Silvana Gomez Juarez in an armbar after nearly being knocked out with a haymaker.

Her slick jiu-jitsu was attributed to her past job of being a stripper, but that’s another story.

Post-Fight

After getting her hand raised for the first time in the Octagon, she would be caught by surprise when Joe Rogan approached her.

“Yo! Oh my god!” Demopoulos reacted post-fight. “It’s Joe Rogan! What’s up! I’m here with Joe Rogan.”

A more than star-struck Demopoulos would high-five Rogan before going in for a hug. That wasn’t all though, she’d have Rogan pick her up in his his arms.

Reaction To Her Interview

Demopoulos would go over the viral moment while on the Throwing Down Podcast.

“I was so like looking forward to getting interviewed by Joe Rogan.” Demopoulos laughed. “I was like, man, like, this is so cool. I’m on pay-per-view card. Like I get to get interviewed by Joe Rogan when I win, you know? “I kept talking about that to myself. I think he like just came up behind me. And like I saw him, [and yelled] ahhhh! What’s up!!! I dabbed him so hard though, it was such a homie dab… like it was so freaking cool. It was such a cool moment.”

There was a lot of love for Rogan at this event, a lot more than usual. The interactions between the fighters and the commentator were all wholesome throughout the night.

But they weren’t as priceless as Vanessa Demopoulos meeting her hero. We simply can not wait until the two meet again inside the Octagon.

"I dabbed him up so hard though, it was such a homie dab." Vanessa Demopoulos (@monster_demo) talks her hilarious #UFC270 post-fight interview with @joerogan w/@ReneePaquette & @MieshaTate ⏬Catch the FULL interview & more on the Throwing Down podcast⏬https://t.co/qyrdeluDyB pic.twitter.com/KTCMW6fQ2f — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) January 25, 2022