Deiveson Figueiredo Recaptures Flyweight Title By Edging Brandon Moreno – UFC 270 Results (Highlights)

A flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo is taking place now (Saturday, Jan 22, 2021) at UFC 270.

Round 1

Figueiredo opens with a leg kick. Moreno seems to have caught Figueiredo who slips. Moreno clinches him up against the fence. Figueiredo reverses. They separate. Figueiredo drops Moreno with a low kick. Moreno just about misses with a high kick. Moreno gets dropped with a leg kick but seems to have hurt Figueiredo with a right hand in the process and made sure to mention it. Figueiredo takes Moreno’s back but Moreno scrambles and gets out. Moreno stuffs a takedown attempt soon after. Moreno with a spinning back kick to the leg before he stumbles Figueiredo with a leg kick. Figueiredo with a front kick to the body. Moreno responds with a body kick but eats a leg kick as the round ends.

Round 2

Moreno catches Figueiredo with a left. Moreno is aggressive early. He eats another leg kick. Moreno trips Figueiredo after he catches a spinning wheel kick. Figueiredo scrambles and they return to their feet. Moreno starts to land a lot more including a leg kick. Both fighters are starting to throw with reckless abandon. Moreno gets caught with a big right. However, Figueiredo seems to be hurt from a Moreno strike soon after. Both fighters miss a head kick. The round comes to an end.

Round 3

Heavy leg kick from Figueiredo to start the third. Moreno attempts a run-in knee but is taken down by Figueiredo. However, Moreno gets to his feet. Moreno lands a leg kick. Figueiredo stuns Moreno big but Moreno continues to fire back and hurt Figueiredo which backs the challenger up. Figueiredo drops Moreno with a leg kick for the third time now. Moreno tags Figueiredo with a left hand. Both fighters are exchanging in the pocket more. Moreno is finding more success by mixing things up as he partially lands a high kick. Figueiredo drops Moreno with a right hand and looks to sink in the guillotine but the round comes to an end!

Round 4

Figueiredo lands a leg kick early. Moreno checks one soon after. Moreno then lands a couple of good leg kicks. Figueiredo kicks to the body. Moreno kicks to the body and stumbles Figueiredo with a leg kick soon after. Figueiredo gets the body lock and takes Moreno’s back as he clinches him against the fence. He is landing knees to the back of Moreno’s thigh. Moreno separates and throws wild in the pocket to get himself out of danger. Moreno connects with a body kick. Both fighters clinch up to end the round.

Round 5

Figueiredo sees his leg kick checked. Moreno gets the body lock and takes Figueiredo down. However, Figueiredo gets to his feet soon after. Moreno catches him with a left and rips the body soon after. Moreno jabs a couple of times as Figueiredo misses a counter right hand. Moreno stuffs a takedown attempt. Figueiredo drops Moreno with a right but Moreno responds right away by hurting him on the counter. Moreno lands a leg kick. Both fighters are ending the fight by swinging big! What a fight!

Official Result: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47).

Check out the highlights below:

