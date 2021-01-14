Former Glory Kicking Champion Robin van Roosmalen Hospitalized in Car Accident, Sister Died

Glory kickboxing has shared the heartbreaking news that their former champion Robin van Roosmalen has been hospitalized due to a car accident. The accident also was so severe, that it took his sister’s life.

Glory Reports Van Roosmalen Hospitalization

Additionally, Robin is a member of Bellator’s roster. His sister Melissa passed away due to critical injuries sustained from the car accident. Glory took to social media to send their condolences to their family.

The GLORY family is heartbroken to learn of Melissa Van Roosmalen’s passing and critical injuries sustained to Robin Van Roosmalen in a car accident. We send our deepest condolences to the Van Roosmalen family and their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/A1SMuCLMh4 — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) January 13, 2021

“The GLORY family is heartbroken to learn of Melissa Van Roosmalen’s passing and critical injuries sustained to Robin Van Roosmalen in a car accident. We send our deepest condolences to the Van Roosmalen family and their loved ones.”

Accident Report

Dutch sports websites first reported news of the accident. In the report, it’s noted that the car was hit by a truck in Nieuwegein, Netherlands. The impact caused severe injuries to both Robin and Melissa.

“In this afternoon’s accident on the A2 near Nieuwegein, a 29-year-old woman died. A 31-year-old man was injured and is in the hospital. The two had come to a stop with their car on the hard shoulder and were hit by a truck. The driver has been arrested,” wrote RTV Utrecht.

After getting wind of the news, MMA Junkie’s Nolan King reached out to Bellator for a comment.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic accident involving Robin van Roosmalen and his sister earlier today,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with Robin and his entire family during this difficult time,” wrote Bellator in the statement.

Robin is currently the #5 ranked featherweight in the world according to Combat Press. Although he’s yet to compete inside of a Bellator cage, fans also look forward to a speedy recovery for Robin.

MiddleEasy wishes to extend our condolences to the van Roosmalen family through this trying time.