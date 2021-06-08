Alistair Overeem Returns To Kickboxing, Signs To GLORY

Is no secret that Alistair Overeem was approaching the end of his MMA career. Now it has been revealed that he is returning to the world of kickboxing.

Although he never captured UFC gold, Overeem has been one of the best heavyweights in the world for several decades. The long time veteran has 67 fights on his pro MMA record, with an additional 14 taking place in kickboxing, and he has fought everywhere from Pride, to the UFC, Strikeforce, and more.

Even within the confines of the UFC, the Reem had plenty of success. Despite now being in his forties, he has still won two out of his last three fights, both of which coming by way of knockout.

Cryptic Message To Social Media

The last few months, Alistair Overeem discussed his plans to have one final run at a UFC title. He was hoping to take a step in the right direction when he faced Alexander Volkov, but unfortunately he came up short in that fight, getting TKOd in the second round, and being subsequently released by the UFC.

With that final run coming to an end, there were questions as to what might be next for his career. Although a recent post to his Instagram got people questioning if he was retiring from competition altogether.

Alistair Overeem Returns To Kickboxing

Despite initial concerns that Alistair Overeem is hanging up the gloves, this is not the case at all. In fact, it was reported shortly after this that he had signed to GLORY, in order to return to his initial home of kickboxing.

“We are extremely excited for Alistair Overeem to join GLORY,” GLORY chairman Pierre Andurand said in a statement. “Alistair is one of the most well-rounded and decorated heavyweight fighters of all time. Today marks a historic day for the sport, and most importantly for GLORY fans, with upcoming exciting fights that everyone will want to see.”

Alistair Overeem is returning to his kickboxing roots.@Alistairovereem has signed a multi-fight deal with Glory Kickboxing, his management team told ESPN this AM. His @GLORY_WS debut isn’t set yet, but it is expected to come later this year. 👇 pic.twitter.com/1HdIkhf8U0 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 8, 2021

Are you excited to see that Alistair Overeem did not in fact retire? Who do you want to see him fight in his return to kickboxing?