Valerie Loureda Edges Taylor Turner For Split Decision Win, Does Dance Of Joy – Bellator 271 Results (Highlights)

Valerie Loureda is back in the win column after her scrap with Taylor Turner at Bellator 271.

The action emanated from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida. Loureda was attempting to rebound from her first career loss back in May. Loureda dropped a unanimous decision to Hannah Guy.

Cardio was not an issue for Valerie Loureda in the fight with Turner. She showed great movement throughout the fight, although at times it appeared she held back on throwing strikes to conserve energy.

Valerie Loureda Gets The Nod Over Taylor Turner

Loureda had her best success with kicks. It was something that color commentator John McCarthy called for Valerie to do more often. More often than not, Loureda lunged in trying to find the target over the taller fighter with a substantial reach advantage.

Turner didn’t make things easy for Loureda. There were moments where Turner utilized her reach advantage effectively. In the eyes of one judge, she had done enough to win the fight. That judge was overruled, however, as the other two scored the fight for Loureda.

With the win, Loureda has improved her pro MMA record to 4-1. Turner’s record now falls to 5-8.

Official Result: Valerie Loureda def. Taylor Turner via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Check out the highlights below: