Cris Cyborg Starches Sinead Kavanagh For First-Round Knockout Win – Bellator 271 Results (Highlights)

A women’s featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Sinead Kavanagh is taking place now (Friday, Nov 12, 2021) at Bellator 271.

Round 1

Cyborg walks Kavanagh down and connects with some big punches during a blitz. She clinches up with Kavanagh soon after and connects with some knees. Cyborg eventually separates to return to striking. Kavanagh looks to strike back but finds herself in a firefight with Cyborg who eventually lands a huge right hand that knocks Kavanagh down! Cyborg lands some ground and pound before the fight is quickly stopped by referee Jason Herzog.

Official Result: Cris Cyborg defeats Sinead Kavanagh via knockout (R1, 1:32)

Check out the highlights below:

Cyborg gonna Cyborg pic.twitter.com/teesBuZg7L — Talkin Hands (@TalkinHands101) November 13, 2021