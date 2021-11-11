Valerie Loureda: ‘I Lost To Someone Who’s Not Better Than Me’ Against Hannah Guy

When Valerie Loureda steps into the cage at Bellator 271, to fight Taylor Turner, it will be the first time in her relatively young career that she is coming off of a loss. However she is not letting this dampen her mindset.

Loureda is one of the sport’s most intriguing prospects, who is not competing in the UFC. With a 3-1 record, she has shown some solid skills, but ultimately lost her last bout, dropping a unanimous decision at Hannah Guy.

While she is accepting that this loss happened, Valerie Loureda told MMAJunkie that she was quite unhappy that things played out like that. She says that she felt like she lost to someone who is not as good as she is, and that is what bothers her.

“It was difficult not because I lost, but it was difficult because I lost to someone who’s not better than me,” Loureda said. “I lost to myself. I mean, before that fight. People don’t know this, but my grandpa, I lost him to COVID and had to watch him die through a plexiglass with my Bellator glove on his chest right before that fight. “And that broke my heart because I couldn’t be there with him and I just thought it was so wrong. A lot of my training I spent time in the funeral and with my mom cleaning up the house, you know, arrangements and stuff. I forced myself to fight because the fans were like putting a lot of pressure on me, because I hadn’t fought since a knockout of the dance. And I’m like that. I always want to grow, grow, grow. But you know, it wasn’t the best moment for me to fight. My mind wasn’t there. I want a rematch at some point with that girl and with Hannah Guy. She’s very nice, but at some point I need a rematch with her because she didn’t fight Valerie Loureda.”

Valerie Loureda Has Used The Loss

While it was obviously not the most ideal situation for her, Valerie Loureda says that she is grateful for the loss. This has given her the chance to figure out the holes in her game.

She has now taken the time to work on those weak areas, and make some serious improvements. She says that she is looking forward to showing that growth this weekend.

“Honestly, that loss is the best thing to happen to me because it forced me to change a lot of things,” Loureda explained. “I changed my head coach to Thiago Alves, and I’m so blessed to have him in my corner. I’ve had so much fun this camp. Katel (Kubis) Joanna’s (Jedrzejczyk) coach also has gotten involved with me. “I’ve been working my wrestling, my grappling, my jiu-jitsu, 80 percent of this camp. I’ve really learned to fall in love with jiu-jitsu. My last loss as an amateur forced me to go to American top team and look at everything I did. And after this loss, I changed my whole camp. I’m a completely different fighter now and my mind’s in the right place. “I never said I wanted to be undefeated,” Loureda added. “I said I wanted to be one of the most entertaining fighters in my history, and that’s what I’m here to do. I’m young. I have lost like every other fighter has lost in the beginning of their careers. What’s the big deal, you know? I’m young. People had fun in that fight. I didn’t give up. I showed heart and I’m looking forward to continue my career with Bellator.”

Valerie Loureda returns to face Taylor Turner on Friday, November 12th, for Bellator 271. It will be interesting to see these improvements in action.