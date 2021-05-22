Hannah Guy Outgrapples Valerie Loureda To Unanimous Verdict – Bellator 259 Results (Highlights)

A women’s flyweight bout between Valerie Loureda and Hannah Guy opens up the Bellator 259 pay-per-view event taking place now (Fri, May 21, 2021) in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Round 1

Guy puts the pressure early on. Loureda looks to clinch up but finds herself up against the fence. They separate soon after. Loureda drops Guy with a left hook but gets to her feet shortly after looking to finish her. Guy eats a right before another left connects. Guy looks to change levels on a missed Loureda overhand but the latter does well to defend. Guy looks for another takedown but Loureda sprawls and ends in top position. However, Guy threatens with an armbar and has sinked in soon after. Loureda is still in it as she looks to scramble. Loureda eventually escapes and gets to her feet. Guy starts to put pressure on Loureda now and goes for another takedown. She lands a couple of knees on Loureda before they disengaged. Loureda misses a spinning back kick with Guy getting the body lock. However, Loureda ends up on top to end the round.

Competitive round but that has to go to Loureda. 10-9.

Round 2

Guy continues to march forward but receives a combination from Loureda. Guy goes for another takedown but Loureda defends and is on top. Guy reverses and is in Loureda’s half guard. Guy transitions to full mount and looks to land ground and pound. Guy has a high mount on Loureda and lands some big elbows. She looks to sink in a mounted triangle but Loureda reverses and is in Guy’s guard. Guy threatens with an armbar but Loureda defends for the time being. Loureda escapes and gets to her feet. Loureda lands a spinning backfist. She looks to land another but misses as Guy clinches her up against the fence to end the round.

This goes to Guy. 19-19.

Round 3

Guy jumps and goes for the guillotine early on in the round. Loureda escapes and the fight is back to the feet. Loureda lands a body kick. Guy clinches her up against the fence. Loureda separates and starts to land big strikes on Guy. Guy seems hurt but Loureda lets the fight return to the feet. Guy looks for another takedown but it’s defended as Loureda lands more ground strikes. Guy is allowed to get back up and looks to clinch Loureda again. They separate as Guy connects with a good knee. However, we return to Loureda getting clinched against the cage. Loureda has looked winded for a good round and a half but she’s still in this. Guy times a body lock takedown perfectly just as Loureda was attempting a spinning attack. Guy is on top before transitioning to side control. She ends up in the north south position and fails to lock in an armbar as the fight ends.

I have it 29-28 for Guy.

Official result: Hannah Guy defeats Valerie Loureda via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Check out the highlights below:

Check out the final minute of round 1️⃣ between @ValerieLouredaa and Hannah Guy. The #Bellator259 main card is LIVE on @SHOSports. Tune in NOW to catch round 2️⃣.

👀 https://t.co/RNtauZGbbQ #MMA pic.twitter.com/dlmetDR89O — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 22, 2021

Hannah Guy keeps working for the sub! A real tense fight here at Mohegan Sun 🔥 Catch all the action LIVE on #Bellator’s new home @SHOSports 👇https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/TtmSj2RK75 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 22, 2021

📊 By The Numbers Hannah Guy gets the W in her Bellator debut. She beats @valerielouredaa by unanimous decision.#Bellator259 is live now on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/3H9v0OeQlc — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 22, 2021

Hannah Guy has a dance celebration of her own 💃 We are LIVE on @SHOSports with #Bellator259👇https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/tQCXeHpUQn — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 22, 2021