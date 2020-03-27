Valentina Shevchenko Defends Jon Jones Following Recent Arrest

UFC Women’s Flyweight champ Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko took to Twitter to Support “Kind & Noble Man” Jon Jones.

We find Jon Jones in the spotlight after yet another run in with the law. However, it seems this time around Jones may not get off so easy. Facing charges of aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm, the light heavyweight king has again put himself in horrible situation.With seemingly everyone jumping on the current champ, Valentina Shevchenko used her platform to show support for Jones.

“Fighting on the same card, I could see he is kind and noble man!”

 

It seems their brief interaction after UFC 247 was enough to show Shevchenko that Jones is a good person.

Most of the media and fans feel differently than Shevchenko. However the main worry is that this event may be much more impactful than his previous run-ins with police. It does not help that Jones is unable to listen to even his own advice.

