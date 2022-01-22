Kamaru Usman To Corner Francis Ngannou At UFC 270

Every superhero needs a sidekick.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou has somebody for support when he makes his first title defense at UFC 270. Ngannou takes on a big challenge in Ciryl Gane, but not without some help from his corner.

Usman Joins The Party

Kamaru Usman, the UFC Welterweight king, will have Ngannou’s back when he steps into the Octagon. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ confirmed to MMA Junkie that he will be in the champ’s corner come the main event.

This wouldn’t be the first time Usman has been on corner duty for his heavyweight friend. Usman would witness Ngannou overtake the throne at UFC 260 last March from cageside. He will look to be Ngannou’s good luck charm and voice in his ear once again at UFC 270.

Usman’s Thoughts

Usman had nothing but good things to say about his comrade ahead of the headliner.

“I’m seeing a stone-cold killer,” Usman told MMA Junkie. “This is how Francis is every fight. It’s something very, very rare when you have a guy this big. Whenever Francis Ngannou walks into a room, everyone knows Francis Ngannou is in the room. I see him he’s calm and he’s ready to step in there.”

“I think both guys are very prepared,” Usman said. “I think both guys are ready to be the champion, so the best man will prevail.”