UFC 270 Weigh-In Results: Two Title Fights Official, Two Fights Scrapped

We’re just a day away from the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of the year.

UFC 270 kicks off 2022 in high gear. In the main event, champ meets champ as Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane unify the heavyweight titles.

The co-main event features a flyweight battle between rivals Brandon Moreno and Deveison Figueiredo. Moreno looks to make his first title defense in his trilogy bout against ‘The God of War’.

Before everybody goes to war on Saturday, everybody must make it official on the weight scales first.

Unfortunately for the card, two fights have already been called off before weigh-ins. Illia Topuria has been reportedly been hospitalized due to weight cut issues and is OUT of his fight against Charles Jourdain. Rodolfo Vieira is also OUT of his fight against Wellington Turman, due to medical issues.

Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD (10 pm ET)

Francis Ngannou (257) vs. Ciryl Gane (247) – for heavyweight title

Brandon Moreno (124) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (124) – for flyweight title

Andre Fialho (169.5) vs. Michel Pereira (170)

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Trevin Giles (170) vs. Michael Morales (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (6:15 pm ET)

Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Victor Henry (135.5)

Tony Gravely (135.5) vs. Saimon Oliveira (136)

Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5)

Vanessa Demopoulos (115.5) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (115.5)

Matt Frevola (154.5) vs. Genaro Valdez (155.5)

Kay Hansen (125) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125)

Check out full weigh-in video below: