Umar Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s Cousin, Set To Make UFC Debut At UFC 249

UFC Signs Khabib’s Cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov

The Nurmagomedov name in the UFC is going to have the chance to get even stronger. The promotion has signed Umar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of Khabib.

Umar Nurmagomedov is a bantamweight fighter, with an undefeated record of 12-0. He has spent the majority of his career competing in Fight Nights Global. However, he transitioned to the PFL, having a few fights on and off in the organization. His last bout was rear naked choke victory over Braian Gonzalez, at Gorilla Fighting Championships 20, last November.

Now it seems that the 24 year old Nurmagomedov has been signed to the UFC. According to an announcement from UFC Russia’s official Instagram, the organization has picked up the prospect. The news of the signing was initially reported late last month. But, according to the post, he is expected to make his debut at UFC 249, fighting on the same card as Khabib Nurmagomedov.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9E1ZuIiM3D/?utm_source=ig_embed

“OFFICIALLY! Umar Nurmagomedov joined the ranks of the UFC lightest division. His debut will take place on April 19 at # UFC249. Who would you like to see @Umar_Nurmagomedov’s first rival?” (Translated with google)

Although an opponent has not been named for his debut, Umar’s first fight is sure to be highly anticipated. He is the younger cousin to UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib, so his addition to the card will be a good boost. Moreover, he is the third person of a blood relation to Khabib to be signed to the organization, alongside middleweight Abubakar Nurmagomedov. On the other hand, there is Said Nurmagomedov, who shares the family name, but is of no blood relation.

Who do you think Umar Nurmagomedov will face in his promotional debut?