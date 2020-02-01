Khabib’s Cousin Umar Nurmagomedov Signs With UFC

Another Nurmagomedov In The UFC

Another Nurmagomedov will be looking to dominate in the UFC.

Former PFL featherweight Umar Nurmagomedov has signed with the Las Vegas-based promotion. The news was first announced by his cousin and UFC lightweight champion Khabib who took to Instagram to offer him words of advice.

“Me, horse and fighter @ufc. Brother @umar_nurmagomedov you have a lot to prove when I signed up for #ufc there were a lot of people who did not believe in me, but my team and my close friends supported and believed in me. “Hope in the Most High and labor will bear fruit. You have everything for the result, and now act and prove that your place is among the best athletes in the world. @umar_nurmagomedov”

Umar has since posted about the news on his own Instagram.

“Start of a new chapter #ufc. Thanks to everyone around. #InshaAllah won’t let you down 👊”

Like Khabib, Umar holds an undefeated record as he is currently 12-0. He most notably competed in the PFL while his last outing was at Gorilla Fighting where he submitted Braian Gonzalez back in November.

It should be interesting to see how he fares with the very elite in the sport, especially in what is a stacked UFC featherweight division.