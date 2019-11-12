UFC Released Gilbert Melendez

Former UFC 155-Pound Title Contender Gilbert Melendez Officially Released From Promotion

After five losses in a row, UFC decided to part ways with the ex-Strikeforce champion Gilbert Melendez.

Upon signing the contract, UFC offered Melendez a title shot against Benson Henderson. The two met in the main event of UFC on FOX 7, on April 20, 2013, where Gilbert lost via razor-close split decision. He bounced back with a win over Diego Sanchez, then met Anthony Pettis at UFC 181 in another belt fight, but “Showtime” stopped him via guillotine choke.

But then he lost four matches in a row via decision. Eddie Alvarez, Edson Barboza, Jeremy Stephens, and Arnold Allen came out on top of the judges’ scorecards.

Since Melendez is no longer under contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he can search for a new home. The Bellator president Scott Coker likes signing UFC vets, just like ONE FC CEO Chatri Sityodtong. So, where do you think Gilbert Melendez is going to go?