Tony Ferguson Reacts To Cancelation Of UFC 249

Tony Ferguson Found Out Event being Canceled During Interview

Tony Ferguson was expected to meet Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title on April 18th at Tribal Land in California. However, due to the global health crisis, the event got suspended including all other UFC events. The weird thing was Ferguson found out the event got nixed in the mid of the interview with Brian Martin of the OC Register.

“Oh wow,” Ferguson said, followed by silence. “Oh, well. I’m still going to train. … I’m sure it’s for a good reason. Let’s be real. I got to keep the faith.”

Ferguson is one badass who endure all kinds of stress in the past few weeks as he was originally slated to meet lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn. Due to coronavirus pandemic, UFC was forced to move the event to California. Khabib fell out of the bout due to travel restrictions related to the virus. Instead, UFC roped in Justin Gaethje on short notice.

Many people criticized Dana White for conducting the event during this difficult time. Shortly after things started to fall off as Disney and ESPN executives asked White to not proceed with the event. It was also reported that California Gov. Gavin Newsom played a role in suspending the PPV card.

Later White said he’s planning to put on shows roughly after one month however no assurance from him. Khabib wouldn’t be able to fight until summer due to Ramadan. That means Ferguson has to wait a little longer if he wants to meet him for the sixth time.

‘El Cucuy’ said he’ll not stop for no one and continue his training.

“Dude, I’m just gonna keep collecting trophies and doing my same s**t,” Ferguson said before pausing and getting emotional. “Every single time I wake up in the morning, when I do my work, say my prayers and I do [stuff], I hug my little boy … whew … kiss my wife. I just … keep doing what I’m doing. What am I gonna do?” “The constant is things are always gonna change. The variable is how am I gonna react to it?” Ferguson said. “So we could throw that variable, baby, and we make that the constant. Which is why I’m gonna keep smiling, I’m gonna keep training, and you know what? I’m gonna put on some muscle. Dude, I’m skinny. I’m gonna put on some muscle. I’m gonna try my best, I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna try my best. If I fall, I’ll get back up.”

