Amanda Nunes Is Down With The UFC Closing Featherweight Division After UFC 259

It is not a secret that the women’s featherweight division is the weakest in the UFC. Even it’s champ, Amanda Nunes seems to be okay with the idea of the promotion dropping the division after her next fight.

It is no coincidence that Nunes is the only champ-champ to be given the chance to defend both titles. Originally the bantamweight champ, she has been holding both that and the featherweight title since beating Cris Cyborg in 2018.

The reason she has been able to do that, besides her insane amounts of skill and talent, is because the 145lb division is virtually nonexistent. Between Cyborg’s UFC departure and the actual lack of divisional rankings, there are basically no contenders at featherweight.

Amanda Nunes Is Down With Featherweight Being Removed

This weekend, Amanda Nunes will be facing off against one of the few legitimate women’s featherweights in the UFC in Megan Anderson. However if she can win this fight, there is not much left for her to do in the division.

So with that in mind, Amanda made it clear in a recent interview that after UFC 259, she does not mind if the UFC got rid of the division. Ultimately she will do whatever the promotion tells her to do, but she thinks the UFC needs to consider their options.

“Yeah I feel like after this fight, the UFC should think about what they want to do with the division, because I have the belt, the belt is going to be mine forever. This division has to retire with the belt being mine,” Nunes said. “So whatever they want to do after this fight, they can do with the division. I’m okay with it.”

What challenges remain for Amanda Nunes?@Amanda_Leoa discusses her future opponents including Clarissa Shields and Kayla Harrison with @AdamCatterall 🥊 pic.twitter.com/GjHRljKZWz — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 4, 2021

It will be interesting to see what the UFC decides to do, but if Amanda Nunes can beat Megan Anderson, there is not anyone left for her to face at featherweight. Of course, the first step is getting past UFC 259 this weekend.