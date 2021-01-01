UFC 257 Gets Killer Promo Featuring Eminem To Hype Up Poirier vs McGregor 2 (VIDEO)

The next time the UFC is on PPV, it will be at a higher price and for UFC 257. Ahead of the highly anticipated rematch with Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, a sick promo video was dropped, featuring an Eminem song.

Epic promo videos are nothing new to the UFC. In fact, for basically every major event, you can expect to see some sort of high budget promo package dropped ahead of the card.

These hype videos are often accompanied by some sort of intense musical number and/or voice over, to really get the adrenaline pumping. It always serves to get fans chomping at the bit to see the fights.

UFC 257 Gets Some Help From Eminem

For the promotion’s next PPV event, UFC 257, they decided to go all out. To promote the rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, they put the big bucks into licensing an Eminem song to go along with the promo.

The video, which has been plastered all over the internet, tells the tale of the rivalry between these two lightweight warriors. Adding to the drama, the song Higher is being played, helping to set the tone for the epic video.

Aiding in the promotion, Eminem actually shared the video himself. He posted the promo package to his Twitter, letting all of his fans know that UFC 257 is going to be an event to remember.

This is promotional marketing at its best, as this coincides with Eminem’s new album, Music To Be Murdered By, which was recently released. All eyes will be on this promo, reaching a wide audience to potentially buy the fights.

UFC 257 goes down January 23rd, on Fight Island, and is available to watch through PPV. The main event rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor has major stakes, and promises to be something special.