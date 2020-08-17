After this past weekend’s PPV event is in the books, fans are looking ahead to the next title fight. Before Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa take to the Octagon, UFC 253 got a super sleek promo package.

UFC 253 will be going down on September 26th, 2020. It will feature a middleweight title fight between heated rivals Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa. Most of the card is still be worked out, but it is known that the event will also feature former title contender Claudia Gadelha, and prospect Kai Kara-France.

At last weekend’s pay-per-view event, the UFC unveiled a promo for this next major event. The package did a great job of explaining the beef between the two middleweights, showing some of the highlights of their trash talking. Not only that, but it displayed the key differences in their styles, painting Costa as a brutal power puncher, and Adesanya being a precision striker.

There's no rest! Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa next month at #UFC253!! pic.twitter.com/i5cNbuAe57 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 17, 2020

The Significance Of UFC 253

The main event at UFC 253 is a highly anticipated fight, with Israel Adesanya looking to earn his second title defense against Paulo Costa. The pair were originally supposed to fight earlier this year, but when injury forced out the challenger, Yoel Romero stepped up instead. Adesanya would be successful in the contest, but it was largely seen as a terribly boring fight. Therefore this gives him the opportunity to regain some momentum that he may have lost.

The list of the confirmed fights for the card include:

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa

Kai Kara-Frances vs Brandon Royval

Claudia Gadelha vs Yan Xiaonan

Hakeem Dawodu vs Zubaira Tukhugov

Shane Young vs Nate Landwehr

UFC 253 is still in the process of coming together, but it is already being looked forward to, based on the main event alone. While the last fight Israel Adesanya was in, turned out to be less than ideal, Paulo Costa seems primed to have a much more entertaining fight with the champ. We will have to wait until September 26th to find out.