UFC 249 Gets A Sick New Promo For Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje Fight Card

UFC Drops Awesome Promo Video For UFC 249

The rescheduled UFC 249 event is expected to to go down in just under two weeks. In anticipation for that, the UFC dropped a dope promo video, just in case the fans were not already excited enough.

UFC 249 was originally supposed to take place on April 18th, in New York. One global pandemic, and several fight cancellations later, and now it will take place on May 9th, in Jacksonville, Florida. Oh, and now it became ridiculously stacked from top to bottom.

If, for some reason a person of intelligence could not fathom, you are not already excited for UFC 249, there’s good news! The UFC just dropped an epic promo video, just to get your adrenaline pumping for this card. In particular, it highlights the main card fights, from the PPV, which are exciting alone.

This promo is pretty solid, and does a good job highlighting the epic main card of UFC 249. However what it does not touch on is the rest of the incredible event, which could be a stacked Fight Night card on their own. Take a look at the entire card:

Main Card (PPV 10:00pm ET)

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight championship)

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight championship)

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvan Kattar

Greg Hardy vs Yorgan De Castro

Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+ 8:00pm ET)

Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis

Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum

Carla Espara vs Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Early Prelims (Fight Pass 6:30pm ET)

Vicente Luque vs Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey

