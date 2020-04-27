Dana White: UFC 249 Is ‘Probably The Best Card We’ve Ever Had’

Dana White Offers High Praise Of Upcoming UFC 249 Card

Dana White has been known to be overdramatic, and to use a fair amount of hyperbole over the years. However he recently offered an opinion that sounds crazy, but could very well be close to the truth.

When it comes to fighters or events, White has never been one to hold his tongue, for better or worse. He has never shied away from voicing his opinions on fighters, fights, and everything under the sun. This is certainly one of the things that makes him arguably the best promoter in the sport.

This unapologetic opinion was on full display when Dana White was speaking with TMZ recently. Here they were discussing the upcoming UFC 249 event, which is certainly a great card. However in the UFC boss’s opinion, it might just be the greatest card of all time.

“From top to bottom, it’s probably the best card we’ve ever had. The main event: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje, which is a ridiculous fight. The co-main event is Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz. Ridiculous. Francis Ngannou vs. Jair Rozenstruik. Ridiculous. Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar, Greg Hardy and de Castro, Cowboy Cerrone and Anthony Pettis, Oleinik vs. Werdum, Carla Esparza vs. “The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson, Uriah Hall and Jacare Souza, Luque vs. price, Bryce Mitchell and Charles Rosa, Ryan Spann and Sam Alvey. Stupid card. Three-and-a-half hours of fights on ESPN, The prelims are three-and-a-half hours on ESPN. Then we go to PAY-PER-VIEW.”

Without a doubt, Dana White is right about how stacked the card is. After all, the prelims look like they could have been a solid Fight Night main card. But as for whether or not UFC 249 is the best card ever, time will have to tell.