UFC 246 Salaries Reveal McGregor Earning $3 Million, Cerrone Guaranteed $200K

Not So Much A Red Panty Night For Cerrone

Despite what was previously reported, it doesn’t look like Donald Cerrone will be earning a big payday when he faces Conor McGregor.

Cerrone welcomes McGregor back into the Octagon when they clash later tonight at UFC 246 in Las Vegas. As with any fight involving the Irishman, the paydays are usually lucrative, and it was previously reported that McGregor would be making a base purse of $5 million. Cerrone, meanwhile, was said to be earning a career-high $2 million.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case according to the latest reported figures. McGregor will be earning $3 million with no win bonus at UFC 246. “Cowboy” will have just $200,000 guaranteed with another $200,000 if he gets the win.

Of course, this doesn’t include pay-per-view points, sponsorship money or any locker room bonuses the UFC hands out. However, it is still a very small amount given Cerrone’s experience and name value — not to mention the fact that he is fighting the biggest superstar in the history of the sport as well.

It also explains his recent comments denying those previously reported purse figures.

“Somewhere in the business is a liar, because the money you guys show me making is not the money I’m making,” Cerrone said. “So I need to find that person and be like, ‘Where’d you get those numbers? I want them.’”

A full list of purses for UFC 246 can be found below:

Conor McGregor $3 million (no win bonus) vs.

Donald Cerrone $200,000 ($200,000 win bonus)

Raquel Pennington $63,000 ($63,000 win bonus)

Maurice Greene $30,000 ($30,000 win bonus)

Ode Osborne $10,000 ($10,000)

Diego Ferreira $50,000 ($50,000 win bonus)

Maycee Barber $29,000 ($29,000 win bonus)

Sodiq Yusuff $27,000 ($27,000 win bonus)

Askar Askarov $10,000 ($10,000 win bonus)

Nasrat Haqparast $25,000 ($25,000 win bonus)

Justin Ledet $20,000 ($20,000 win bonus)

JJ Aldrich $30,000 ($30,000 win bonus)