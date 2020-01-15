Donald Cerrone Denies UFC 246 Payday Claims

Cerrone: Liar Somewhere In The Business

Reported figures about Donald Cerrone’s UFC 246 payday certainly amused him.

According to a recent report, Cerrone is set to earn a base $2 million purse for his welterweight fight against Conor McGregor this Saturday. It would undoubtedly be the most lucrative payday of his career and one of the highest in the sport as well.

However, “Cowboy” is more curious to learn about where those figures came from as he claims that is not what he is making.

“Somewhere in the business is a liar, because the money you guys show me making is not the money I’m making,” Cerrone told MMA Junkie. “So I need to find that person and be like, ‘Where’d you get those numbers? I want them.’”

McGregor, meanwhile, has claimed with all sources of income, he is expecting to make at least $80 million on his fight with Cerrone. Cerrone only had positive things to say about that as he jokingly asked to get a piece of the pie from the Irishman.

“Hey man, f*cking good for you,” Cerrone said. “Good for you. If you want to kick ‘Cowboy’ a little bit of that, like a percentage, that would be even cooler. Like I said, if that’s a real number? F*cking right on, man. “That means I did something right and he did something right and we’re selling a hell of a fight, right? Good for you. Throw ‘Cowboy’ a little bit of that grease when you’re done.”

Whatever happens on Saturday night, Cerrone should be making a lot more than he usually does.