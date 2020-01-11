Report: Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone’s UFC 246 Purses Revealed

McGregor To Bank Career-High Base Purse

Conor McGregor makes his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon after 15 months when he faces Donald Cerrone in a welterweight headliner at UFC 246 on January 18.

The Irishman is undoubtedly the biggest superstar the sport has ever seen and his return serves as a great way to kick off the new year for the promotion. And McGregor will certainly be getting paid his worth.

In fact, according to Republic World, the former two-weight champion Mcgregor will reportedly be earning his highest-ever career base purse in the UFC with $5 million. That is notably higher than his base purse of $3 million when he challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229 in October 2018. Cerrone, meanwhile, will be earning a career-high $2 million purse.

Of course, these are just the base purses and don’t include Reebok sponsorship money, locker room or performance bonuses. It also does not include any pay-per-view points the duo could be potentially earning so it is likely that both competitors, particularly McGregor, will be earning a substantial amount higher than their base purses.

McGregor previously estimated that he would make $50 million for his bout with Nurmagomedov. As for Cerrone, it looks like he is in store for a well-deserved and lucrative payday on January 18.