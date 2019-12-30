UFC 246 Fight Card Finalized, McGregor vs Cerrone Secured As Main Event

UFC 246 Full Fight Card And Start Times

The UFC 246 PPV event goes down in a little over there weeks. Now the fight card has been finalized, and the bout order is official.

UFC 246 is the first pay-per-view event of 2020, and it is primed to be one of the biggest of the year. It was already known that Conor McGregor would be taking on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, in a welterweight bout. That in itself, makes for a huge event, as it is McGregor’s first fight since 2017.

Nevertheless, there were still some questions about how the rest of UFC 246 would stack up. A few bouts were known, but the rest of the card, and the bout order were not revealed. However, now all of the bouts have been made official for the card.

Now that the bouts for UFC 246 are finalized, we know that there are thirteen scheduled fights. Moreover, it will feature popular names like Holly Holm, Maycee Barber, and Anthony Pettis. This is the entire card, which goes down on January 18th, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (10pm ET/7am PT on PPV)

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington

Maurice Greene vs Aleksei Oleinik

Claudia Gadelha vs Alexa Grasso

Diego Ferreira vs Anthony Pettis

Preliminary Card (8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN)

Maycee Barber vs Roxanne Modafferi

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff

Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast

Grant Dawson vs Chas Skelly

Early Preliminary Card (6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT on ESPN+)

Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet

Askar Askarov vs Tim Elliott

Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne

J.J. Aldrich vs Sabina Mazo

UFC 246 may not be the most stacked card you will ever see. Nevertheless, the main event is certainly going to draw attention. Therefore, some of these younger talents will hopefully get some attention they otherwise would not.