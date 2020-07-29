Look up the definition of “bullying” on the internet. It’ll say “A person who habitually seeks to harm or intimidate those whom they perceive as vulnerable.” Now, imagine that person to be the former baddest man on the planet and one of the world’s most dominate boxing heavyweight champions of all time. And, imagine his foe to be a champion in his own right, but, considerably smaller. That’s right, “Iron” Mike Tyson has stated that he would love to face Conor McGregor in a boxing match. In a lack of literal terms, Tyson made it clear that he would whoop Conor badly.

The Return of “Iron” Mike

Mike Tyson is officially back in prizefighting. The retired boxing heavyweight champion will make his return to the sport in an eight-round exhibition match with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. It will take place on September 12 in California and will be broadcast on pay-per-view as well as the social media platform Triller.

The match was confirmed by Tyson on Thursday and will be a part of his brand new Tyson League. Mike has a way of building anticipation for fights and promoting them. But, he also has Conor McGregor on his eyes in a boxing match as well. He spoke about the potential matchup on Jimmy Fallon.

Tyson on Fighting Conor McGregor

Tyson was shown a photoshopped mockup image of him taking on Conor McGregor in the ring. He reacted to the image.

“Wow, look at that,” said Tyson. “Yeah but I’m going to kick his a** anyway. Hey, we’ll play with boxing rules,” finished Mike.

Making a Fantasy Match Reality

This is the type of challenge that McGregor lives for. Although he seems to be enjoying retirement, Conor has been all about legacy. Conor would be the only fighter in history to be able to say he fought both Floyd Maywather Jr and Mike Tyson.

Could it actually be possible that they end up fighting? Or, are both men master promoters? Fans will see the outcome relatively shortly.