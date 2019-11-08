Mike Tyson Teaches Francis Ngannou New Boxing Moves

By
Vladimir Vlad
-
Mike Francis 2
Mike Francis - Image via @miketsyson Twitter

Francis Ngannou Is Even More Dangerous Puncher Thanks To Mike Tyson

Tyson Fury said he was interested in moving to MMA, but the UFC boss claims that action wouldn’t make sense. Yet, Dana didn’t completely shut the idea down.

Yet, the heavyweight punching expert and knockout artist Francis Ngannou is interested in meeting Tyson Fury in a squared ring. The two have already exchanged some blows on social media.

If Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou cross paths, “The Gypsy King” might have a hard time, as the former champion Mike Tyson showed Ngannou some amazing boxing tips.

Showed @francis_ngannou the technique after a great episode of @hotboxinpodcast #uncrownedchamp

Even if the bout between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury never comes to fruition, the Cameroonian’s skills are getting better. It’s bad news for every UFC heavyweight who intends to fight him.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here