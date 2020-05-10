Tony Ferguson Suffers An Orbital Fracture In TKO Loss To Justin Gaethje

Even In UFC 249 Loss Tony Ferguson Shows Toughness

Tony Ferguson stayed on his feet throughout the fight and showed tremendous efforts in a war against Justin Gaethje.

Ferguson was on his feet and soaked in blood when the referee stopped the fight. Even after his 12 fight-winning streak snapped, he was conscious enough to do the octagon interview. Soon after, he was transported to the local hospital, and that’s where ‘El Cucuy’ discovered that he suffered an orbital fracture.

Per @danawhite, @TonyFergusonXT suffered an orbital fracture in his loss to @Justin_Gaethje at #UFC249

Ferguson is a pure class even after a TKO loss; he offers a congratulatory note to Justin Gaethje and reflects on UFC 249 fight.

“Bushido⚔️Code” Brought Sports Back W/ Class 🎩 # WayOfTheWarrior Win or Lose Always Act Like A Champion 💯 Just Wasn’t My Night #ufc249 Congrats @justin_gaethje On A Good Fight 💪🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @ufc”

Sure this kind of injury could sideline Ferguson for a considerable period of time. It seems like a possible chance of him fighting against reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov doesnt likely to happen anytime soon. All we hope he recovers faster and comes back with a vengeance.

With this fallout, Justin Gaethje will get a chance to unify the title against Khabib when they meet sometime later this year.