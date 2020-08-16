Chan-Sun Jung and Brian Ortega have been on a collision course for quite a while. The two men were scheduled to fight in December of 2019 in Busan. Unfortunately, Ortega pulled out of the fight due to an injury and was replaced by Frankie Edgard. Jung went on to defeat Edgard by way of knockout in the very first round. Since then, both fighters have exchanged words on social media and there seems to be a real rivalry between them.

Well, they’ll get to handle their business on October 17 as reported first on twitter by Milenio’s C. Contreras Legaspi.

BREAKING: Brian Ortega Vs. Korean Zombie targeted for Oct. 17th main event

This would be a high-level matchup as both fighters are former title challengers. It could also push the winner right into title contention again. While Jung came back from his military service with a crushing last-second knockout loss to Yair Rodriguez, he then went on to finish Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgard in the first round. A win over Ortega could solidify him as the main threat to Alexander Volkanovski’s title. Ortega however, hasn’t fought since his loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231 in December of 2018. A win over Jung would be a good way to remind the featherweight division that he’s still a threat to anyone in the division.