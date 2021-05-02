Business Owner and Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz Files for Unemployment, Despite Being Employed

Tito Ortiz is an employed citizen of Huntington Beach, California; however, records have indicated that he filed for unemployment. The Orange County Register reported that Ortiz filed for unemployment two months into his first term as a council member.

Ortiz has had quite a political career in a short period. In January, it was reported that the beautiful city of Huntington Beach, California was full of concerns regarding Tito not wearing a mask. Shortly after, Ortiz was banned from being physically present during city council meetings for that reason. Lastly, the Huntington Beach City Council voiced wanting Ortiz out of office.

Tito Ortiz Files for Unemployment

Here’s an official excerpt from the OC Register in regards to Ortiz filing for unemployment.

“Public records show that Ortiz, whose legal name is Jacob C. Ortiz, sought unemployment benefits on Feb. 22 of this year. He gave his first day of work as Dec. 7, 2020, when he was sworn in after comfortably winning his seat in the November election. He stated that his last day of work was Feb. 9, 2021, although he still serves on the council. On the portion of the unemployment application that asks for a “reason for separation,” Ortiz listed, “Still working part-time or on-call – related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Details of Tito’s Employment

The documentation further explained that Ortiz owns two businesses on top of his position of Mayor Pro Tem. Ortiz’s punishment athletics clothing brand and his Team Punishment gym were listed as businesses owned by Tito; furthermore, his home has an estimated value of $4 million.

In January, the Huntington Beach City Council was working on issuing a vote of no confidence regarding the serving term of Ortiz. While Tito still is a city council member, perhaps his days are slowly coming to an end.

At the moment, the status of Ortiz’s unemployment claim is unknown.