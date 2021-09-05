Darren Till Still Optimistic on UFC Future Despite Loss to Derek Brunson

Darren Till is still optimistic about becoming a future UFC champion. After his loss to Derek Brunson yesterday evening, Till took to social media to show other fighters who have bounced back from adversity.

UFC Vegas 36

Till looked sharp in the opening minutes of his primary event fight against Brunson. His size and length proved to be a significant advantage early in the contest. Using his Muay Thai background, Till was able to land a series of 1-2 combinations in spurts, seemingly appearing to open a path to victory.

Until Brunson was able to land a takedown, then the entire fight changed. Derek quickly learned that his ability to wrestle would play highly into his favor. Especially after realizing that once he could take Till down, he could also keep him there.

Darren Till Optimistic About Future Despite Loss

After several takedowns, mounts, and heavy ground and pound, Brunson was able to slap on a rear-naked choke. Till quickly tapped to the point where some fans believe Derek didn’t even have the choke locked in.

Nonetheless, while Till didn’t want to lose, he still showed an optimistic outlook for the rest of his career.

Till showed images of both Michael Bisping and Charles Oliveira. Both Bisping and Oliveira faced adversity in their MMA careers. However, after double-digit fights in the company, both men could climb from their downfalls and rise to the apex of becoming a UFC champion.

Recent Struggles

Nevertheless, a glaring difference between those men and Till is his current form. Darren has won only 1 of his last five fights, making just one win in the previous three years. Several MMA enthusiasts believe that the UFC has fair grounds to cut Till for his recent performances inside the octagon.

The UFC has seemingly invested heavily into the marketing of Till towards the European audience. More than likely, the company won’t be severe; their ties will Till.

Do you think the UFC should cut Darren Till?