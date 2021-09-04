Derek Brunson Taps Darren Till After Grappling Domination – UFC Vegas 36 Results (Highlights)

A middleweight headliner between Derek Brunson and Darren Till is taking place now (Saturday, September 4 2021) at UFC Vegas 36.

Round 1

Till puts pressure early on. Brunson clinches up but eats a knee as Till separates. Till lands a left but Brunson eats it. Brunson eats a one two but shoots and gets Till down with a beautiful takedown. Brunson is on top in the half guard. Brunson postures up and lands big shots that gets Till’s attention. Till starts eating plenty of shots including some big elbows. Till pushes Brunson off with his legs and they return to striking. Not a lot of action to end the round but a huge one overall for Brunson.

10-9 Brunson. Could even be a 10-8.

Round 2

Brunson advances and partially lands a left hook. Till does well to defend a body lock trip from Brunson but is clinched up against the fence. Brunson is not giving up. Till lands a knee as they separate. Brunson times another takedown well and gets Till down. Brunson lands a nice elbow from the top. Till gets him off but then has his back taken. He gets clinched up against the fence as the round ends.

Another round for Brunson.

Round 3

Till is wary of the takedown as Brunson starts to strike more. Till starts to throw some one twos. He lands a couple of leg kicks. Till hurts Brunson with a left. Brunson goes for a desperation takedown and gets it! He transitions to full mount and starts landing. Till gives up his back and taps to the rear naked choke!

Official result: Derek Brunson defeats Darren Till via submission (R3, 2:13)

Check out the highlights below:

Brunson in on the takedown and GnP early! #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/B60UTedlbd — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

The grappling from Brunson is an issue through round 2️⃣. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/EEwXgtPnRv — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

Looked like Darren Till hurt Derek Brunson, Brunson was able to get a takedown and he gets the RNC!! pic.twitter.com/PMZ1NQGHGp — ❌❌❌ (@FTBVids_YT) September 4, 2021

DOMINATION 😳 💢 @DerekBrunson calls for a rematch with the champ after submitting Till. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/0q8dzG2z2u — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021