If nobody is willing to fight Leon Edwards, Stephen Thompson is more than happy to throw down.

Edwards — currently on an eight-fight winning streak — hasn’t competed since July last year and has been looking to land a top-ranked opponent only to no avail. The Birmingham native has mainly been targeting a title shot, fights with Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal or most recently, Colby Covington.

“Dont worry I’ll take out the racist scumbag, December. Let’s see if @ColbyCovMMA joins the “I won’t fight Leon club” and goes running like the rest of them. @ufc @UFCEurope”

In reality, the chances of either of those fights happening are slim.

Kamaru Usman is expected to defend his title against Burns, Masvidal is looking towards a Nate Diaz rematch and while Covington is the likeliest, it all hinges on whether “Chaos” is willing to fight Edwards which doesn’t look to be the case.

Thompson: Edwards Fight Makes Sense

That means “Rocky” may have to fight someone ranked below him and Thompson is more than willing to. Having called to face Edwards multiple times before, “Wonderboy” took to Twitter to perform his first ever social media callout.

“All due respect @Leon_edwardsmma , which I have a lot of for you, I have been saying I would like to fight you for a while now! It makes sense and would be a great match up. “I think that was my first Twitter call out ever. man that felt weird. 🤣😂 #FirstTimeForEverything”

Thompson returned to the win column at UFC 244 in November following a dominant unanimous decision win over Vicente Luque. A former two-time title challenger, a win over Edwards would put Thompson right back into title contention.

The only question is if Edwards is willing to fight someone ranked three places below him.