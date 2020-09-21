Leon Edwards is trying his luck in facing Colby Covington next.

Edwards hasn’t competed since July last year when he outpointed Rafael dos Anjos. That victory put him on an eight-fight winning streak but he has struggled to land an opponent since.

“Rocky” was initially set to face Tyron Woodley at UFC London in March earlier this year, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to put a halt to those plans. Woodley, meanwhile, has fought twice since and most recently suffered a fifth-round TKO defeat to Covington at UFC Vegas 11 this past weekend.

Covington vs. Edwards?

Covington would later call for either a title fight rematch with Kamaru Usman or a grudge match with Jorge Masvidal.

Edwards, though, wants a crack at Covington next.

“Dont worry I’ll take out the racist scumbag, December. Let’s see if @ColbyCovMMA joins the “I won’t fight Leon club” and goes running like the rest of [email protected] @UFCEurope”

With Usman set to defend his title against Gilbert Burns next while Masvidal is seemingly targeting a rematch with Nate Diaz, there is a possibility of a Covington vs. Edwards fight and it would certainly make sense given the circumstances.

Whether Covington shows an interest in fighting the Birmingham native remains to be seen.