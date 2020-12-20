 Skip to Content

UFC Vegas 17 Results: Stephen Thompson Dominates Geoff Neal, Wins By UD (Highlights)

Stephen Thompson takes another step towards title contention as he dominates Geoff Neal on the feet for 25 minutes.

The main event of the evening is upon us! Live from the Apex Center in Las Vegas, UFC Vegas 17 wraps up with a very interesting welterweight match-up. The elusive kickboxer Stephen Thompson faces (15-4-1) off against the lethal Geoff Neal (13-2).

Round 1

Thompson comes out in the orthodox position and Neal comes out southpaw. Thompson lands a nice leg kick and looks to keep Neal at bay. Straight right hand lands for Thompson. Neal looks to keep Thompson close to the cage and land in the pocket. Neal lands a nice one-two. Thompson uses his jab a lot early and lands a spinning kick to the body. High kick blocked by Thompson. Nice left hand lands for Neal after a leg kick. Spinning kick blocked by Neal who keeps pressuring Thompson, Neal lands a right hand and both fighters clash heads.

10-9 Thompson

Round 2

Neal takes the center of the cage and lands a nice right hand, he pushes Thompson to the cage and forces a clinch. Nice right hand lands for Thompson, he then makes Neal miss with a right hand. Nice right straight lands for Thompson, he keeps Neal at bay. Nice body shot for Thompson as he gets back to the center of the cage. Neal lands a leg kick and looks to pressure Thompson. Neal’s cut seems to trouble his vision a little bit. Big left hand lands for Neal as the round ends. 

10-9 Thompson

Round 3

Neal barely misses with a high kick. Thompson almost lands a high kick but eats a left hand from Neal. Neal forces a clinch and starts landing knees in the clinch. Thompson gets away but Neal moves forward right away. Neal lands a nice right hand and forces another clinch along the fence. Nice jab lands for Thompson as he breaks away from the clinch. Neal lands a left hand and a jab. Nice combination lands for Thompson. Neal lands a big left hand as the round ends.

10-9 Neal

Round 4

Thompson takes the center of the cage and lands a nice jab. Thompson lands a kick and Neal forces a clinch. Thompson lands a nice right hand. Neal slips but gets back to his feet. Thompson lands a big body kick. Neal forces another clinch as the round ends.

10-9 Thompson

Round 5

Neal comes out aggressively in the 5th and last round, he lands a big left hand as Thompson backs away. Thompson lands multiple strikes from kickboxing distance before finishing with a body kick. Left hand lands for Neal but Thompson comes back with two right hands. Thompson still looks fresh and keeps bouncing around the octagon. Nice intercepting right hand for Neal. Thompson lands to the body as Neal forces yet another clinch. Thompson is leading the dance with one minute remaining, Neal lands two big shots but Thompson comes back with some punches of his own. End of the round.

10-9 Thompson.

Official results: Stephen Thompson defeats Geoff Neal by unanimous decision (50-45×3).

Check the highlights below:

