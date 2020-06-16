Glover Teixeira is a long time staple in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. It seems as the more that time passes, the better he gets with age. Currently ranked #5 in the division, it’s hard to pinpoint which matchups make sense for the division contenders. Especially when the UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ future with the organization is currently unknown. Jon said that he would be vacating the title due to contract disputes regarding matchmaking in a climb to the heavyweight division against Francis Ngannou. Teixeira is trying to line up a match against Jan Blachowicz in which he believes a victory would get him a title shot.

Teixeira Speaks About Wanting to Fight Jan Blachowicz

Glover recently spoke to MMA Junkie. During the conversation, the light heavyweight title picture was mentioned. Instead of wanting to fight top contenders like Thiago Santos or Dominick Reyes, Glover wants to fight Blachowicz. His reasoning is because Jan is on a good win streak, while the other men have already lost to Jones.

“In my opinion, I’m looking forward to fighting for the title. I want to fight Jan Blachowicz because we’re both coming from (wins), said Glover. “I mean, I come from four wins in a row, I believe he coming from four, five wins in a row something like that and who am I to say who’s going to fight next?” “Those guys ( Santos and Reyes) had their chance,” Teixeira said. “They went in there, they fought for the title and they lost and they gotta come back and we fight to get back in there again. You don’t get rematches for a title unless you’re the champion.” “I think me and Blachowicz, we should fight and those guys have to fight to get wins, maybe Thiago and Reyes have to fight to see who’s gonna win and who’s gonna fight for the title next.”

Ordering the 205lb Division

If Glover and Jan fight, should the winner of the matchup get a shot at the title? Or, did Santos and Reyes fight Jones close enough to deserve rematches? On another note, it’s possible that Jon truly vacates the title as he said he would. If that were to happen, the path to the UFC Light Heavyweight title would be wide open.