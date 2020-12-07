UFC 256 has taken yet another blow to the main card due to COVID-19. Fan-favorite Angela Hill has been forced to pull out of the contest due to testing positive for the virus.

Win or lose, Hill is one of the busiest female fighters on the UFC roster. She has already competed four times in 2020, which is insane given the circumstances of the year, and she has split wins and losses across those four fights. She did not want to be finished with the year either, as she was expected to face Tecia Torres on December 12th.

Angela Hill Tests Positive

Unfortunately it seems that it will be difficult for Angela Hill to compete for her fifth time in 2020. According to a post to her social media, she has tested positive for COVID-19. This has forced her out of her fight with Tecia Torres on just a week’s notice.

“Tested positive for Covid and won’t be fighting next week. Tried to stay as safe as possible during fightcamp but with mma training there’s virtually no social distancing. Was looking forward to running it back, maybe in the near future. #CovidFuckingUpEveryonesSeason #UFC256″ Hill wrote. “Was a little sick over the weekend but feeling back to normal now. Would be trying to fight under different circumstances but thankful for my health and some time to recover,” Hill explained.”

Was a little sick over the weekend but feeling back to normal now. Would be trying to fight under different circumstances but thankful for my health and some time to recover — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 7, 2020

This is extremely unfortunate for Angela Hill and the fans who were excited to see her get back to action. UFC 256 has been struggling to keep fights, as the expected main event between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson was canceled, as was the co-main event between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling. Now the card will be headlined by flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo, taking on Brandon Moreno. It is unfortunate for Angie to be added to the list of fighters unable to compete.