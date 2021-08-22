Miesha Tate Returns in Quick Turnaround Against Ketlen Vieira at UFC on ESPN+ 53

Miesha Tate will make a quick turnaround as she prepares to fight Ketlen Vieira. The matchup is scheduled to place on October 16th and is expected to be the main event of the fight night card.

Tate vs. Vieira Announced

Tate made her return to the octagon in style with a dominant TKO win over Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31. The fight was Miesha’s first since 2016. Now, she’ll get right back to work against Vieira, according to Combate.

Tale of the Tape

After a long hiatus, Tate didn’t appear to have the mysterious “ring rust” that fighters talk about. She put on a powerful display against Reneau in a performance that gave fans a transformed version of Miesha. Tate won each round against Marion and even put on such a dominant second round that most of the world scored the round 10-8.

Although the performance was picture perfect for a return, the reality of the contest was that Reneau was on her way out of the sport, whether she won or lost. But now, Tate will have to face a strong puncher in Vieira,

Vieira has power in both hands but has rarely been able to use that power to land knockouts. Instead, Vieira has accumulated a professional record of 11 wins and two losses with five decision wins. Ketlen lost her last fight in a close contest against Yana Kunitskaya. She will look to rebound against a well-known name in Tate and increase her notoriety.

UFC on ESPN+ 53

UFC on ESPN+ 53 takes place on October 16th and is shaping up to be a sound card. Take a look at all of the announced bouts so far:

Featherweight bout: Nate Landwehr vs. Ľudovít Klein

Women’s Flyweight bout: Maryna Moroz vs. Luana Carolina

Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

Women’s Strawweight bout: Ariane Carnelossi vs. Istela Nunes

Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau

Women’s Featherweight bout: Norma Dumont vs. Holly Holm

Middleweight bout: Jordan Wright vs. Julian Marquez