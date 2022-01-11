Report: Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy Verbally Agreed For UFC’s May 14 Event

Miesha Tate is set to make her women’s flyweight debut this year.

According to multiple sources as per MMA Fighting, the former women’s bantamweight champion will have her first contest at 125 pounds when she takes on former flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy.

No contracts have been signed as of yet, but verbal agreements are in place from both parties.

The fight was initially reported to take place at the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view event taking place April 9. However, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck would later reveal that it has been pushed back for the UFC’s May 14 event.

“The fight between Lauren Murphy and Miesha Tate has been pushed back, multiple sources tell myself and @DamonMartin. Originally slated for UFC 273 on April 9, it will now take place at the UFC’s event on May 14.”

Miesha Tate To Begin New Chapter At Flyweight

Tate only returned to MMA action last year when she TKO’d Marion Reneau in July to enjoy a triumphant return to the sport. It was her first fight since 2016.

“Cupcake” would then lose a bloody decision to Ketlen Vieira in November and with teammate Julianna Pena winning the women’s bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 last month, she started pondering a move down to 125.

“It’s something I’ve definitely thought about, but I definitely don’t want people thinking that I’m running at 135,” Tate said. “I hate the idea of leaving a division on a loss. It really bugs me. Something really bothers me about that, leaving the division on a loss. It’s something I’ve thought about, but at the same time, I feel like I need more time to digest all of that. It’s not out of the question by any means, but it would be a long process to get down to 125. I’ve been pretty vocal that I’m not a fan of big weight cuts, so I would probably have to do some things to change my body to get down to that weight, but it’s not something that’s way out in left field. “It’s definitely something I feel like it would be an option. I just have to decide to. I’m definitely leaning toward staying at 135 especially given the change-ups, but it’s definitely not something out of the question.”

It looks like Tate eventually decided flyweight was the move forward.

Her first task will be Murphy who is coming off a TKO defeat to current champion Valentina Shevchenko in September. It snapped a five-fight winning streak for the 38-year-old.

Should Tate win that fight right off the bat, she will not only insert herself into the top five at 125 pounds, but possibly stake a quick claim to a a shot at Shevchenko’s title.