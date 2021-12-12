 Skip to Content

Tai Tuivasa Sleeps Augusto Sakai In Las Vegas – UFC 269 Results (Highlights)

Augusto Sakai couldn't avoid the punching power of Tai Tuivasa.

A heavyweight collision between Augusto Sakai and Tai Tuivasa has wrapped up. The action was featured on the preliminary portion of UFC 269 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

The two demonstrated patience early on. Sakai got in a leg kick off Tuivasa’s jab. Tuivasa threw a left hand and pushed his opponent against the fence. Sakai reversed the position and landed some knees to the body. The two separated shortly after. Tuivasa moved in with an uppercut followed by two right hands. Sakai landed a series of knees. The horn sounded, signaling the end of the opening frame. 

Round 2

A check left hook was there for Tuivasa early and he swarmed Sakai. He landed a barrage of punches and eventually, Sakai folded. This one is a wrap.

Official Result: Tai Tuivasa def. Augusto Sakai via KO (punches) – R2, 0:26

Check out the video highlights below

