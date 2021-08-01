Sean Strickland Reveals He Would ‘Love Nothing More Than To Kill Somebody In The Ring’

Sean Strickland is no stranger to controversial comments and that only continued Saturday night.

Strickland earned the biggest win of his career when he outpointed Uriah Hall over five rounds in their UFC Vegas 33 middleweight headliner last night.

In what was a jabbing contest for the most part, it was Strickland who landed the heavier shots as he even came close to finishing Hall twice en route to a unanimous decision victory.

He is now targeting a higher-ranked opponent, and also had time to make some bizarre comments as well at the post-fight press conference.

Strickland: Killing Someone In The Ring Would Make Me Super Happy

After revealing that if it wasn’t for the UFC, he’d probably be cooking meth in a trailer and that he was addicted to pornography, the American said the following:

“If you like to f*cking hurt people, you’re in the right sport,” Strickland said (via MMA Fighting). “I would love nothing more than to kill somebody in the ring. Nothing more. It would make me super happy. “I would own that sh*t, too. I don’t know if it would make me liable, I might have to say I’m sorry if the cops came, but I would own that sh*t. Own it. Be a psychopath, it’s f*cking fun!”

All in all, a completely normal thing to say. Strickland would also add that he was probably the last person the UFC wanted as their champion.

“I’m probably the last person they want as the champion,” Strickland added. “‘So Sean what do you think about the UFC?’ I mean it’s cool, they pay me well, it’s cool. I’m the last one they probably want to be the champion.”

It’s easy to see why.