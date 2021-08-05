Stipe Miocic Reportedly Accepts Jon Jones Fight, But Jon Won’t Fight Until 2022 Says Dana White

Stipe Miocic has been having some beef with the UFC as of late, even hinting at trying to leave the promotion. However Dana White says that the former heavyweight champ is down to fight Jon Jones, if Jon is up for it.

There has been some serious tension in between the UFC and it’s heavyweight division. Between the champ being angry over an interim title, Jones not being able to come to terms for a move up, and Miocic threatening to leave for ONE Championship, White has his hands full.

When asked for an update on Jon in a recent interview, the UFC President said that he is waiting for the former light heavyweight king to come to him. However he did say that Stipe has accepted a fight against Jon, if that’s something of interest.

“Me and Jones have had that type of relationship his whole career. When he’s ready to fight we are ready to go. He’s talking about fighting at heavyweight,” White said (h/t BJPenn.com). “But, in the heavyweight division right now we are going back to Houston, Derrick Lewis is taking on Ciryl Gane and whoever wins that fight will fight Francis Ngannou. Whoever wins that fight, if Jon Jones wants to come back he can fight one of them. Or, he can fight Stipe Miocic. Stipe has accepted that fight and will take that fight.”

Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones In 2022?

As much as the fight between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones would be a massive affair, Dana White went on to say that it would not happen in 2021. He explained later in the interview that Jon is not interested in fighting until next year.

This was something that Jon himself suggested too, with a recent post to his Twitter. While he did not directly mention Stipe, or anybody else for that matter, his short message seems to say that he is plotting his heavyweight run in 2022.

“Champion2022” Jones wrote.

Champion2022 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 4, 2021

Do you think that they fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic is the one to make? How does that bout play out?